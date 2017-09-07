»»UPDATE: 35 YEAR OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN TUSCALOOSA LAST NIGHT

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide investigators were requested last night by the Tuscaloosa Police Department after a man was shot and killed.

The incident took place around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3700 block of Willow Lane. When police arrived they found 35 year old Antonio Dewayne Burl deceased on the scene.

Investigators say Burl and a female friend were sitting in is vehicle outside of his residence when two armed black males walked up to the vehicle and tried to rob them. During the robbery Burl was shot while the female escaped.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide investigators are talking with witnesses and hope to release more information later today.

Anyone that has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205- 752-7867.