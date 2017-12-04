»»30TH MAYOR OF BIRMINGHAM SWORN IN

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Carina Bannwart

Randall Woodfin was officially sworn in as the 30th mayor of Birmingham this afternoon. The 36-year-old is the youngest mayor in the Magic City since 1893. His goals are tackling crime and working with the City Council to improve services for Birmingham. His campaign themes of “putting people first” came out in his inaugural speech today and Woodfin made sure to address the importance of teamwork throughout the city.

“What we can do together far surpasses what any of us can do alone. None of us are an island. We understand the city of Birmingham is only as strong as its lowest quality of life neighborhood,” said Woodfin.

The mayor has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon to discuss the start of his administration.