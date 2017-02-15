»»3 UNDER ARREST AFTER PRESENTING FORGED PRESCRIPTIONS

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force announced today it arrested three people who were forging prescriptions and getting illegal drugs.

The task force said the Northport Police Department responded to a pharmacy near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard Sunday.

Officers said they encountered three suspects who were trying to obtain a controlled substance with a forced prescription.

After the suspects were apprehended, officers said they found marijuana, Xanax, Oxycodone, liquid Codeine, drug paraphernalia, a laptop and portable printer, along with several fake prescriptions and two semiautomatic weapons.

The task force said they found the forgery ring has gotten prescriptions in various Alabama counties. Those incidents are being investigated.

Under arrest are:

Christopher Avente Gaines Jr., 22, of Atlanta is charged with of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a forged instrument, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Trent Justin Johnson, 24, of Atlanta is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of forged instruments, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Shanya Kimesha Copeland, 18, of Georgia is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a forged instrument .

The three were taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and are being held pending a bond amount.