»»3 TUSCALOOSA POLICE OFFICERS EXCHANGE GUNFIRE WITH SUSPECT

TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson placed three of his officers on administrative leave after they exchanged fire with a suspect Saturday night.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, the officers were responding to a domestic violence call on East 3rd Street and East 24th Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Chief Anderson said three officers and the 39-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire. The suspect was hit. The officers were unharmed.

Police described the suspect’s injuries as critical. He was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, and then later airlifted to UAB.

All three officers will remain on administrative leave until Tuscaloosa Police Department conducts and concludes their investigation into the shooting.