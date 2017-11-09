»»3 TEENS CHARGED AFTER FIRES IN SYLACAUGUA

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a series of fires damaged five structures and three teenagers have been charged.

Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson told news outlets that authorities started receiving reports of fires Tuesday night. Johnson says the first reported fire happened at a vacant, single-family structure. That fire was followed by two more at other vacant structures.

All three structures were damaged, but weren’t a total loss.

Another fire was reported at an occupied mobile home. The resident escaped with minor injuries.

Authorities say an adjoining neighbor’s garbage can was also destroyed. Johnson says the final fire happened at an abandoned home.

The suspects – three white males ages 17, 16 and 14 – were in custody by Wednesday and charged with offenses including first-degree arson. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

