»»3 MUMPS CASES UNDER INVESTIGATION AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Several students at The University of Alabama have been diagnosed with the mumps.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it’s investigating three cases, and working with the school to contact others who may have been exposed.

Mumps is a virus that spreads through saliva and mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, or even talking. It is best known for the appearance of puffy cheeks and swollen jaws. However, people can catch the disease before they get sick.

27 states reported 495 people infected by mumps from Jan.1, to Jan. 28, 2017, according to the Center for Disease Control.