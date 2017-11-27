»»3 MEN ARRESTED AFTER PAIR OF ROBBERIES SUNDAY

Three men are behind bars and facing charges after a pair of robberies Sunday.

The first incident happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 7000 block of Old Greensboro Road, and the second happened around 10 p.m. in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South.

In both instances, the suspects entered the businesses brandishing a firearm, then took off with an undisclosed amount of money in a gray vehicle.

Police said that after interviewing witnesses at both scenes, they were able to determine that both robberies were committed by the same people.

Shortly after the second robbery, police said they stopped a vehicle fitting the description and recovered two firearms, along with evidence from both robberies. Three people were taken into custody:

Jemarkus Vonsha Thompson, 23, from York;

Ladarius Maurice Watson, 20, from York;

Quartais Deandrew Rodgers, 22, from Cuba.

All three were arrested on two counts of first-degree robbery, and are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

Tuscaloosa Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed.