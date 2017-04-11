»»3 ARRESTED AFTER APRIL 4 ROBBERY IN NORTHPORT

Three people are facing robbery charges in Northport after an April 4 robbery.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. at the Chevron gas station located at 7000 McFarland Blvd. in Northport, near Warrior Tractor and Equipment.

According to the victim, two black men held him at gunpoint, stole several of his belongings and fled in a white SUV.

The Northport Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Robert Bryant Jones, 25, of Coaling; Cadarious Jemells Gaines, 20, of Tuscaloosa; and Lisa Devochea Gaines, 24, of Tuscaloosa.

All three were arrested April 7 and were placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.