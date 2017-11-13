»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING MAN SUNDAY

UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve apprehended 46-year-old David Eugene Mitchell, who’s accused of killing 27-year-old Christopher McCrory on Sunday.

Tuscaloosa County authorities are searching for a man accused of killing someone else Sunday in Coaling.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Aimee Drive. When officers arrived, they said they found Christopher McCrory, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. McCrory was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators interviewed several witnesses, who identified the shooter at 46-year-old David Eugene Mitchell.

Mitchell’s last known address was 39 Taskaloosa Road in Moundville. Police said he should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on Mitchell’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department at 205-464-8672 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.