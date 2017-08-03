»»ALABAMA FOOTBALL PRESEASON NUMBER 1 IN COACHES POLL

The first major college football poll is out and yes the Crimson Tide is ranked number one in the 2017 preseason Amway Coaches Poll..

Alabama secured the number one spot after being picked by 49 of the 65 coaches on the panel. Since 2009 the Crimson Tide has been ranked in the top five preseason poll.

Ohio State, Florida State, USC and Clemson round out the top five.

Alabama and Florida State will battle each other September 2nd in Atlanta in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game on ABC starting at 7 pm CST.

ESPN College GameDay also announced they will be in Atlanta for it’s first broadcast of the 2017 football season.