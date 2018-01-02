»»25 ARRESTED, 12 MORE SOUGHT IN WALKER COUNTY ROUNDUP

Twenty-five people are facing charges after the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration held a joint drug roundup Dec. 28.

Their charges include drug distribution and drug possession, and some were also apprehended on outstanding warrants. Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said 12 additional people are wanted on drug distribution charges.

Those charged include:

Patricia Elain Key, 51, of Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Joey Lee Aderholt, 51, of Pineywoods, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Brian Tremain Hankins, 37, of West Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Tomaka Nicole Vinson, 41, of West Jasper, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Jeffery Dewayne Townley, 52, of Jasper, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Joseph Vance Sherer, 55, of Jasper, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal tresspass

Gregory Dewayne Pugh, 25, of Carbon Hill, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Alanna Nichole Poe, 19, of West Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Steven Campbell, 49, of Empire, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief

Kimberly Ann Groce, 42, of Carbon Hill, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Kenya Davis Pugh, 23, of Carbon Hill, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance

Joshua Anthony Wideman, 26, of Nauvoo, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree property theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal tresspassing

Ashley Nicole Harris, 29, of Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Kathrin Roshell Canada, 30, of West Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Posey Dillon Browning, 32, of Oakman, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Richard Robertson, 49, of Jasper, is charged with possession of a controlled substance

Nicholas Jermaine Poe, 35, of West Jasper, is charged with possession of a controlled substance

Brandon Thomas German, 20, of Nauvoo, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Randall Lawayne Owens, 26, of Empire, is charged with domestic violence, harassment and second-degree assault

Brian Darnell Casey Sr., 45, is charged with failure to appear in court

Matthew Barton Clark, 44, of Parrish, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Shanese Tashae Hubbard, 25, of West Jasper, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Tyler Johnson, 29, of Jasper, is charged with failure to appear

Jensen Lefan, 18, of Cordova, is charged with resisting arrest

Elizabeth Hope Guthrie Wright, 30, of West Jasper, is charged with failure to appear

Anyone with any information on drug dealing may contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464 or the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121. You can also send a text message to 847411. In the body of the message type “walker”, and then the tip itself.