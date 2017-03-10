»»FULL MOON BBQ AWARDS SORORITIES CASH FOR CHARITIES

Full Moon BBQ hosted their fourth annual sorority challenge Thursday, awarding three University of Alabama sororities a combined $5,250.

Each sorority competed by casting their votes in an online poll. Alpha Phi won first place, Delta Gamma came in second and Pi Beta Phi placed third. The money goes toward each sorority’s chosen charity.

Brian Ahmed, Full Moon’s owner, said it’s wonderful the restaurant can give back to the community.

“They do so much within our community,” he said. “So we just wanted to help them reach some of those goals and also show them a little appreciation for everything they do.”

Each winning house also received Full Moon gift cards.