Tuscaloosa State Troopers are investigating after an early-morning single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old man from Kennedy.

Mitchell Chase Bradford was killed when the pickup he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers said Bradford was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 171 near the 6 mile-marker, about 5 miles north of Northport.