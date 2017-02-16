»»BRUNCH FOR BOOBS HAPPENING FEB. 25

It’s that time of year again: Brunch for Boobs is back in a big way.

BRUNCH FOR BOOBS When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25

Where: Bryant Conference Center

How much: $25 and up

“We are asking for $25 donations to purchase mastectomy bras for ladies at the local cancer center,” said Crystal Buck with Soroptimist Tuscaloosa.

That “bra buddy” donation also enters participants into a gift basket drawing valued at more than $1,000.