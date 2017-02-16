»»BRUNCH FOR BOOBS HAPPENING FEB. 25

It’s that time of year again: Brunch for Boobs is back in a big way.Soroptimist International of Tuscaloosa has been supporting women and girls for more than 40 years. Proceeds this year benefit Phoenix House, Priority Veteran and the DCH Foundation.
“We are asking for $25 donations to purchase mastectomy bras for ladies at the local cancer center,” said Crystal Buck with Soroptimist Tuscaloosa.
That “bra buddy” donation also enters participants into a gift basket drawing valued at more than $1,000.