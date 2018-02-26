»»22-YEAR-OLD FACING ASSAULT CHARGES AFTER INCIDENT EARLY SUNDAY

One man is facing assault charges and another is recovering after a fight led to a chase, a wreck, and fleeing the scene of that wreck.

Tuscaloosa Police said it happened on Fourth Street just after midnight Sunday.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, said he’d been involved in a fight with 22-year-old John Henry Allen. Police said that during the fight the victim realized he’d been cut, and he stopped fighting and went for help. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for multiple, non life-threatening cuts.

Allen left the scene, but was involved in a wreck in Northport soon after. He fled the scene of the wreck, but was found at his home a short time later and taken to Northport Medical Center to treat a cut on his hand.

After being discharged from the hospital, Allen was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000 bond.