»»ALDOT PRESENTS PLAN TO NORTHPORT CITY LEADERS THAT COULD EASE TRAFFIC PROBLEMS

Complaints the speed was high and a large number of 18 wheelers on 5th Street in Northport.

In a five year crash study of 5th street, there were 2 pedestrians killed and a number of rear end crashes.

“I think they felt like 5th street was becoming a cut through. You know people trying to avoid Lurleen Wallace and Highway 82, people using 5th street as a cut through” says Blair Perry, Senior Transportation Engineer.

The Alabama Department Of Transportation presented a Traffic Calming Study from Cardinal Airport Road to Main Avenue in Northport.

They presented three concepts.

A Bike Lane Concept, Raised Medians and Bump Outs at Major Intersections.

District 2 Northport City Councilman Jay Logan was pleased with the options.

“Its not a perfect plan but, it addresses the calming aspect of it with the traffic, it actually beautify the area, pedestrian safety. We’re going to use this as an incentive to beautify 5th street” said Logan.