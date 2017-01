One of Tuscaloosa County’s leaders is being recruited to join the 2018 class of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s plan program.

District 2 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle has the honor of taking the 18-month course that helps make commissioners, board chairs and probate judges into better leaders.

Participants get mentors from the 2016 class who will help guide recruits through the process.

Tingle said he’s excited for the opportunity.