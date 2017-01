A former Alabama attorney general is on the short list to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

President-Elect Donald Trump met with William “Bill” Pryor, who is currently the judge for the 11th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals. That court is based in Atlanta.

The meeting was held at Trump Tower in New York. Earlier reports showed Pryor as one of Trump’s top two prospects, the other being 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Diane Sykes, based in Chicago.