A 21-year-old mother of two was killed this morning after a train struck her vehicle.

Authorities said the woman was traveling westbound on Upper Hull Road near Moundville around 6:30 a.m. when the train struck her vehicle.

There are no flashing lights or crossing arms at the crossing.

Several family members and authorities at the scene released the name of the victim, but we are withholding her name pending the full family’s notification.