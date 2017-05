A 21-year-old woman died in a Tuscaloosa wreck early Saturday evening.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East 25th Avenue.

Police said Ashley Nicole Murphy was traveling north on 25th Avenue when her vehicle left the road and smashed into two large trees.

Murphy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.