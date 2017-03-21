»»2018-19 ALABAMA WATERFOWL STAMP CONTEST HAS A WINNER

John Denney from Alexander City won the Alabama Waterfowl Stamp Art Contest for the 2018-2019 stamp with the painting of an American green-winged Teal.

The Alabama Waterfowl Stamp is required when hunting waterfowl in Alabama. The funds generated from the stamp sales at both the state and federal level are used for conservation of waterfowl habitat. Denney previously won the contest for the 2014-2015 and 2008-10. Artists are ineligible to submit an entry for three years after winning the contest.

“I am very honored to become a three-time winner,” said Denney. “There are only a few other artists that have done it. I consider myself in good company.”

Of the nine artists whom entered the contest this year, Barbara Keep Lunsford and Beverly Smith tied for first runner-up. Bill Stem was the second runner-up and Eric Greene was the third runner-up.

“The main challenge to painting any species is getting good reference photos and material to work from,” said Denney. “If I have to start with, it greatly increases my odds of being successful. It’s always a challenge to try something new.”

A panel of experts in the fields of art, ornithology and conservation judged the contest. Representing the field of art was Dr. Mary Beth Johns, Assistant Professor of Visual Art Education at Athens State University. Representing the field of ornithology was Dr. Gary Hepp, retired Auburn University Professor of Waterfowl and Wetland Ecology. Representing the field of conservation was Ricky Ingram, Manager of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.

Entries were judged on suitability for reproduction as a stamp, originality, artistic composition, anatomical accuracy and general rendering. The designs were limited to living species of North America migratory ducks and geese.

“Seeing ducks in the wild is spectacular,” said Denney. “I look forward to photographing them every season for new inspiration and ideas for paintings.”