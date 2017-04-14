Trending
WVUA23
»»2017 EASTER EVENTS ROUNDUP

2017 EASTER EVENTS ROUNDUP

0
By on Local, News, Recent Stories

FRIDAY

  • Children’s Hands-On Museum Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Children’s Hands-On Museum in Tuscaloosa. Indoor egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs. Opens at 5, egg hunt begins at 6. No baskets allowed.
  • Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt: 8-10 p.m. Friday at Bryce Lawn, University of Alabama campus. More than 9,000 eggs, free food and giveaways.

SATURDAY

  • Bunny Hop Festival: 8 a.m. Saturday at the YMCA in Tuscaloosa. Runs in conjunction with the Rabbit Run 8K for running parents, but all children are welcome.
  • EasterFest: Snow Hinton Park, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Egg hunt with 27,000 eggs, along with games, free food and more. Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by First Wesleyan Church.
  • Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Remnant Worship Center, 12170 North River Lodge Lane in Northport. Free for infants to 12-year-olds.
  • Courthouse Bunny Hop: 10 a.m.-noon at the Pickens County Courthouse in Carrollton.
  • West Alabama Horseman Association Egg Hunt and Horse Show: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sokol Park Horse Arena. All ages are welcome. Bring your own basket.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.