»»2017 EASTER EVENTS ROUNDUP

FRIDAY
- Children’s Hands-On Museum Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Children’s Hands-On Museum in Tuscaloosa. Indoor egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs. Opens at 5, egg hunt begins at 6. No baskets allowed.
- Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt: 8-10 p.m. Friday at Bryce Lawn, University of Alabama campus. More than 9,000 eggs, free food and giveaways.
SATURDAY
- Bunny Hop Festival: 8 a.m. Saturday at the YMCA in Tuscaloosa. Runs in conjunction with the Rabbit Run 8K for running parents, but all children are welcome.
- EasterFest: Snow Hinton Park, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Egg hunt with 27,000 eggs, along with games, free food and more. Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by First Wesleyan Church.
- Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Remnant Worship Center, 12170 North River Lodge Lane in Northport. Free for infants to 12-year-olds.
- Courthouse Bunny Hop: 10 a.m.-noon at the Pickens County Courthouse in Carrollton.
- West Alabama Horseman Association Egg Hunt and Horse Show: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sokol Park Horse Arena. All ages are welcome. Bring your own basket.