»»2017 CRIME REPORT: INCIDENTS DOWN IN TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

The Tuscaloosa Police Department released its annual crime report on March 3.

According to the report, robbery, murder, and auto theft decreased from last year. The only two statistics to rise were burglary and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Tuscaloosa Police Department Chief Steven Anderson said people breaking into cars is the biggest issue the department faces. Many people don’t lock their cars, and that’s how access to the vehicle is gained. He advised that all Tuscaloosa residents lock their vehicles to keep possessions safe.

“One of the biggest things, and we even dedicated a page in a book to it, lock it or lose it,” said Anderson. “Where we’re encouraging people to continually put away your valuables, lock your cars at every time, do not store firearms in your vehicles. I talk about it in my opening message in our annual report. Like I said, we dedicated a whole page to it because it’s extremely important. We have got to get a handle on that issue here in Tuscaloosa.”

Statistics are below:

CRIMES Robbery

Murder

Auto Theft

Burglary

UB&E 2016 178

14

199

797

824 2017 166

9

189

829

1,116 DIFFERENCE -6.74%

-35.71%

-5.03%

4.02%

35.44%