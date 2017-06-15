»»2007 COLD CASE | WHAT HAPPENED TO LISA ANN GREEN?

What happened to Lisa?

That’s the question investigators like Captain Kip Heart have been asking for nearly 10 years.

“We do have reason to believe something bad happened to her,” Hart told WVUA 23.

In July of 2007, 44-year-old Lisa Ann Green walked out of what was then Food World at Five Points in Tuscaloosa County, and was never seen or heard from again. Authorities say she got in a white vehicle, but were never able to get a plate number or clear image of it.

Those may have been some of the last few moments Lisa Ann Green spent alive.

Lisa’s father G.C. Skipper says his hope of finding Lisa has dwindled over the years.

“I believe her body is out there somewhere, but I don’t believe she is,” he said sadly.

Lisa’s mother passed away in 2015 with no answers and no justice for her daughter.

“I don’t want to die without knowing,” Skipper said. “I want to know what happened and who did this.”

If you have any information on this case, you can anonymously report it to Crime Stoppers at (205) 752 -STOP