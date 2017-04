Tuscaloosa Fire And Rescue is investigating a fire at Downing Place Apartments in Tuscaloosa.

It happened around 3:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say six children were taken to DCH Hospital for Smoke Inhalation.

They are expected to be OK.

Four Apartments were destroyed.

At least 20 people are left without a home.

The American Red Cross say they will assist the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.