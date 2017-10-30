»»2 WRECKS CLAIM 2 LIVES IN WEST ALABAMA SUNDAY

Two people are dead and another is injured in two single-vehicle crashes across West Alabama Sunday.

In Greene County, Kayla Kathleen Camp, 21, of Brookwood was killed around 12:50 a.m. on Alabama Highway 25 near the 39 mile-marker about 6 miles north of Faunsdale when the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a tree. Camp, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Camp’s passenger, Garron Hunter Slayton, 22, was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

In Hale County, Steve Earl Nevels, 54, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road on Green County Road 191 about 2 and a half miles north of Union and overturned. Nevels, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Troopers are investigating both wrecks.