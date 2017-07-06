»»2 OF 3 ESCAPED INMATES CAPTURED NEAR MOBILE

ELBA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama authorities have recaptured two of three minimum-security prison escapees.

The Department of Corrections say 39-year-old Danny Norman Howard was arrested on a tip a few hours after leaving a work site in Mobile County on Thursday. He surrendered in Eight Mile.

The prison system says Tallapoosa County deputies arrested 43-year-old Terry Lee Stokes late Wednesday. He’d gone missing from a job location in Dadeville earlier in the day.

Authorities are still looking for 49-year-old Michael John Klink. He was discovered missing from the Elba Work Release Center in southeast Alabama early Thursday. He was serving 20 years for third-degree burglary.

All three inmates were in work release programs that let prisoners get jobs as they get near their release date.