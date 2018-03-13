»»2 MEN BEHIND BARS FACING MARIJUANA TRAFFICKING CHARGES

Two men are behind bars and more than 15 pounds of marijuana are off the streets after a drug trafficking investigation by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

The three-month investigation into the trafficking of large amounts of marijuana from Atlanta to Tuscaloosa led to the arrests Monday when one of the men arrested tried fleeing from officers in a vehicle.

Gordon Shannon, 31, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was stopped near Exit 80 on Interstate 20/59 South. Another vehicle, driven by Jeffery Lee Warren, 30, of Atlanta, was trailing Gordon’s vehicle and was stopped as well.

As agents approached Gordon’s vehicle, they reported a strong marijuana odor coming from inside, so a drug detection dog was deployed.

Agents found about 15 pounds of high-grade marijuana valued at about $52,000 in the back seat.

Both men were charged with trafficking in marijuana, and are being held in the Tuscaloosa County jail on a $1.5 million bond.