2 MEN ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER MAN SHOT DEAD SATURDAY

Two men are behind bars and facing charges after a 56-year-old man was shot Saturday evening outside a home on Clover Road in Tuscaloosa.
The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle. He’d been shot at least once in the torso, and died a short time later.

Aderami Onasayna, 24, was charged with murder and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Cedric Williams, 26, was charged with manslaughter and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said the victim’s name and further details will be released Monday.

