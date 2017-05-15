»»»1 DEAD AFTER 2 INMATES STABBED IN BIBB COUNTY PRISON ALTERCATION

A Tuscaloosa County man serving a 35-year prison sentence was fatally stabbed this morning at the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Jamie Marcus Witherspoon, 34, was stabbed during an altercation with another inmate around 11 a.m. Witherspoon was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A second inmate, who is not being named, was also stabbed and is being treated at the facility’s infirmary.

Justin Sanders, 28, is a suspect in double stabbing and faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Prison officials said Sanders used a makeshift weapon during the altercation. Officials said no other inmates were involved and the reason for the altercation is not known at this time.

Sanders is serving a 15-year sentence on a 2016 Jefferson County second-degree robbery conviction. Witherspoon was sentenced to 35 years in 2008 for a first-degree robbery in Tuscaloosa County.