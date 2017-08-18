»»2 CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, CHILD ABUSE IN SEVERE TORTURE CASE

Tuscaloosa Police said two people are under arrest and facing attempted murder charges on severe child abuse allegations.

Police said they learned of the abuse of the 9-year-old boy and met with staff at the Department of Human Resources in Tuscaloosa and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham about the allegations.

Investigators said medical personnel told them the victim was severely tortured over a period of time. During their investigation, authorities said they found probable cause to charge Cecily Charmaine Burton, 31, and Marzel Devon Mills, 40, with attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

Both were taken into custody and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where they are being held on $200,000 bonds.