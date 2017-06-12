»»2 BOYS OK AFTER NEARLY DROWNING AT HURRICANE CREEK

Two young boys are lucky to be alive after they nearly drowned at Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said the boys had been playing in the water when their family noticed they’d both gone under. The family called for help, and swimmers said they saw someone someone pull one of the boys from the deep end of the creek.

Alabama State Defense Force Member Jason Jarvis saved one of the boys after his sister told people that her brother was still on the bottom.

“I heard them hollering and screaming that there was another kid under the water,” he said. “By the time I got right here, they drug him up about where we are standing, and everybody was standing around, so I did CPR on him and got him to cough up water. He started breathing and he had a pretty good pulse, but he was probably out for a good three minutes.

Other swimmers at the creek said they noticed the children’s parents weren’t around.

“The parents came eventually,” said witness Kimberly Barger. “They were way down the creek, nowhere to be seen. The little boy would never have even been found if the other siblings would not have said, ‘My brother is still down there,’ ”

The Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to the scene around 3:17 p.m. In most areas of the creek, children can easily stand, but some areas of the water can be as deep as eight to 10 feet.

Barger said it’s an easy reminder that parents should be watching their children in the water.

“Do not take for granted that they are OK in the water,” she said. “Because they are not.”

One of the children was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, but his injures do not appear life-threatening.

Police said they’re investigating the incident.