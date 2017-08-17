»»2 ARRESTED FOR TUSCALOOSA COUNTY BURGLARY WEDNESDAY

Two men are under arrest and facing charges for a burglary that happened on Canyon Lake Drive in Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Marquis Tutt and Deandres Marquez Pickett, both 20, are facing third-degree burglary charges.

Deputies said they were called to a burglary in progress, where they found the suspects. While attempting to make contact with the suspects, who were in a vehicle, both men fled into the foods.

Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 and aviation units helped find the Tutt and Pickett, who were then taken into custody.