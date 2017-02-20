»»2 ARRESTED AFTER FIRE REVEALS METH LAB

Two Coaling residents are under arrest on child endangerment and manufacturing drug charges after their home meth lab was discovered when their trailer caught on fire Sunday.

The Coaling Police Department responded to the fire on Clements Road in Coaling around 7 p.m. Sunday, where they found more than half of the trailer already consumed in flames.

Officers located components of a methamphetamine lab in the unburned half of the trailer, along with a minute amount of methamphetamine. Coaling Police called in the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force, which recovered the evidence.

Two children — ages 5 and 6 — on the scene at the time of the fire were taken into custody by the Department of Human Resources.

Kala and Samuel Barger were arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child and unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance. Both were transported to the Tuscaloosa County jail where they were each held on a bond of $515,000.