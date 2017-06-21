»»2 ARRESTED, 1 ON THE RUN IN SYNTHETIC DRUGS TRAFFICKING BUST

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force says it’s arrested three people on drug trafficking charges in Tuscaloosa County.

Officials with the task force said their trafficking investigation began in the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue in Tuscaloosa, where one pound of synthetic marijuana, also known as spice, was seized from 38-year-old Jerry Tramar Gunter. Police took Gunter into custody.

Agents also searched a home in the 3500 block of 13th Street in Northport. There, they covered eight pounds of spice, a quarter-pound of marijuana and $13,116 in cash. Police also apprehended 29-year-old Kendra Shatavis Scott and 29-year-old Robert Dewone Pickens. The street value of the spice seized is valued at $86,000 and the value of the marijuana is $1,200.

Gunter is charged with trafficking in a synthetic controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp, attempting to elude, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on a bond of $1.5 million.

Scott is charged with trafficking in a synthetic controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuanaR, failure to affix a tax stamp, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on a bond of $3 million.

Pickens, who has not yet been apprehended, is charged with trafficking in a synthetic controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to affix a tax stamp and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond of $3.1 million.