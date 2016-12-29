»»$2.2 MILLION DRUG SEIZURE IN GREENE COUNTY

The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has made history within its agency.

On December 22, 2016 they seized more than 2 million dollars worth of cocaine during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 20-59 in Greene County.

One hundred sixty-seven pounds of cocaine were found inside the tractor trailer being driven by a Hispanic male. He’s charged with drug trafficking, but no other information is being released at this time.

District Attorney Greg Griggers says the investigation does not stop here.

“I promise you that we are gonna make every effort we can to determine who the parties are on either end and see if we can turn this in to something better than what it already is”

We’re told the suspect is only facing state charges right now, but could eventually face federal charges as well.