»»19-YEAR-OLD FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES AFTER SATURDAY SHOOTING

A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot at another man, missed and was shot when the person he shot at returned fire.

Kendarius Spencer, 19, was shot in the shoulder on Saturday in the 6300 block of Pearson Circle.

When police arrived, Spencer told police he was riding through the area when he heard gunshots and was hit in the shoulder.

Investigators said they then made contact with the 31-year-old victim who said he was sitting in his vehicle when Spencer approached and began shooting. The victim said he may have returned fire, but didn’t remember shooting back at Spencer. The victim was not struck during the incident, but did wind up with a cut on his hand.

Witnesses corroborated the victim’s statement, and Spencer was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police said after he’s released from DCH Regional Medical Center, he’ll be taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $75,000 bond.