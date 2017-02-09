»»19-YEAR-OLD CHARGED IN YORK HOMICIDE, SHOOTING

A 19-year-old man is under arrest and facing murder and attempted murder charges after a Feb. 2 shooting in York.

Javoris Tyson Jenkins of York was arrested Wednesday. Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, along with officials from the York Police Department, Livingston Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.

Authorities said the incident took place during the early-morning hours on Feb. 2 on Hayes Road in York.

Jenkins is charged with shooting death Eric Evans, 26, of Cuba, and the shooting of Nico Taylor, 27, of York. He’s being held at the Sumter County Jail on a $60,000 bond.