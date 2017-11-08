»»19 PEOPLE DISPLACED AFTER CREEKWOOD VILLAGE APARTMENTS FIRE

Four units were damaged and 19 people were displaced after a fire at Creekwood Village Apartments near Stillman College this afternoon. Beakie Powell with the West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross said the Red Cross is assisting those who have lost their homes and belongings.

Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb said the fire started in a bedroom around 2:45 p.m., and the people living in that apartment safely escaped.

No injuries have been reported, and Holcomb said the cause of the fire is under investigation.