»»18-YEAR-OLD SHOT AT CRESCENT EAST APARTMENTS TUESDAY NIGHT

Tuscaloosa Police say an 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Crescent East Apartments. Officers said the 18-year-old says he was hanging out outside the apartments when he heard gunshots, took off running, then heard more gunshots and got hit.

Three unoccupied vehicles were found shot into at the apartment complex.

Police said the victim could not tell police who shot him or why anyone would want to shoot him.

A witness to the crime said they saw two cars speeding through the area, and several gunshots came from the cars.

Police said they have no known suspects or vehicle descriptions.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.