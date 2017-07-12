»»15 MARINES, NAVY SAILOR KILLED IN PLANE CRASH CAME FROM ALL ACROSS U.S.A.

The 15 Marines and a Navy sailor killed in a Mississippi plane crash came from all over the country. Six Marines and the sailor were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune. Nine were based out of Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, home of a Marine Aerial Refueling and Transport Squadron.

Forty-six-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson told his father he had the best job in the Marine Corps. Kevin Johnson of Colchester, Vermont, said his son was looking to retire next year.

Sgt. Julian Kevianne’s brother told The Detroit News he joined the Marines in 2009 because he wanted to protect the country.

Twenty-six-year-old Owen Lennon grew up in Pomona, New York, playing football and tennis for Ramapo High School before graduating in 2008.