The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help finding 11 year old Victoria Skye Smith was last seen Sunday morning around 4 A.M in Dadeville.

She stands 5’1, weighs 120 pounds.

She was wearing a purple shirt with yellow writing, black gym shorts, brown flip-flops and a head band.

If you have an information on the whereabouts of Victoria Smith, you can call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 205-825-4265.