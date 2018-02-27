»»10-4 CORPORATION WORKS TO RESTORE COMMUNITY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Keldrick Conwell and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Emma Cary

The 10-4 Corporation held its first community luncheon at the McDonald Hughes Center. Local leaders and politicians gathered to connect with the Tuscaloosa community and celebrate black history month on Saturday.

The mission of 10-4 Corporation is not only to restore friendships and relationships, but also to impact many lives in the Tuscaloosa Community.

“The purpose of the event is to just bring the community together and spread a very positive message in all community’s,” founder of 10-4 Corporations, Ransey O’Daniel said. “Particularly since this is black history month, we just want to highlight some positive achievements from black American’s, as well as, all Americans.”

10-4 Corporations aims to make their support known and to let the community know they care.

O’Daniel said they will continue working on restoring peace to the community.