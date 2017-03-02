»»FINAL FORUM FOR UPCOMING MUNICIPAL ELECTION IS SATURDAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jordan Ferguson

Saturday is the final opportunity for residents to hear from local candidates before municipal elections.

The 10-4 Corporation, “a Human Rights Organization focused on Bringing Divided Societies Together” according to its website, will host a forum that will be split into two phases.

The first will be for candidates for Tuscaloosa City Council and Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education.

The second will be for mayoral candidates.

Voters can get their questions answered before casting their votes on March 7.

“I think forums are always great because they provide information. They give us knowledge and knowledge is very important.” said Ransey O’Daniel, founder of the 10-4 Corporation. “It not only gives us knowledge about the candidate, but it lets us know what they plan to do and how they gone do it.”

The forum is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the McDonald Hughes Center.

Running for office are:

Mayor

Walt Maddox (incumbent)

Stepfon “Step” Lewis

Tuscaloosa City Council

District 1

Phyllis Odom (incumbent)

Willie C. Gordon

District 2

Harrison Taylor (incumbent)

Raevan Howard

District 3

Cynthia Almond (incumbent, unopposed)

District 4

Matt Calderone (incumbent, unopposed)

District 5

Kip Tyner (incumbent)

Brett LaFerrera

District 6

Edwin Pugh (incumbent)

Alan “AJ” Johnson

District 7

Sonya McKinstry (incumbent, unopposed)

Tuscaloosa City School Board

Board Chairman

Eric Wilson (unopposed)

District 1

LaQuishia “Que” Chandler

Tony V. Humphries

Earnestine Young

Matthew Wilson

District 2

Earnestine Tucker (incumbent)

Kendra Williams

Paul W. Sanders Sr.

District 3

Guy May (unopposed)

District 4

Patrick Hamner

Zoe Winston

District 5

Erica Grant

Lauren Wilson

Beth Cleino Allaway

Harry C. Lee (incumbent)

District 6

Marvin Lucas (incumbent)

Andrew Robertson

District 7