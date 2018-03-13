»»1 MAN INJURED IN BROADMOORE GARDENS SHOOTING

Tuscaloosa Police are searching for suspects after a shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at Broadmoore Gardens Apartments, near Holy Spirit Catholic School.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit went to the scene and found several shell casings and blood in the parking lot before learning that a 27-year-old man arrived at DCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to stomach.

The victim was rushed into surgery, but his condition is unknown.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.