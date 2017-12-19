»»1 MAN BEHIND BARS, 1 MORE SOUGHT AFTER SEVERAL TUSCALOOSA ROBBERIES

One man is behind bars and police are searching for another after several robberies in the Tuscaloosa area over the past few weeks.

Ladarius Maurice Watson, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with robbing a Chevron located at 6502 Interstate Lane on Dec. 9, and a Circle K at 6404 University Blvd. on Dec. 11.

Watson was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on two counts of first-degree robbery on a $120,000 bond. Police said further charges are pending.

Investigators said they’ve also obtained a warrant for first-degree robbery on Jasmone Datrell Giles, 20. Anyone with information on Giles’ location is asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.