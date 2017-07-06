»»1 INJURED, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOOTING AT CREEKWOOD VILLAGE APARTMENTS

TUSCALOOSA – A suspect is being interviewed by homicide detectives, and a young man has been hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night at Creekwood Village Apartments in Tuscaloosa.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking area in front of one of the multi-unit buildings.

Investigators described the victim and suspect as black males in their early to mid twenties. The victim was shot at least once, and investigators say he is severely injured. An ambulance rushed the victim from the scene to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Investigators believe an argument over a woman lead to a struggle for a handgun between the two men. They have not said if the shooting was intentional, or if the gun went off during the struggle.

The suspect has not been charged, yet.