»»1 INJURED, 2 SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AFTER DRIVE-BY SHOOTING ON THE STRIP

Update: Investigators with Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide are questioning a third person about a drive-by shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning.

TUSCALOOSA – One person was shot early Sunday morning outside a popular club on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa just off the University of Alabama campus.

According to Tuscaloosa police, one person was injured in what investigators are describing as a drive-by shooting near Rounders around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police located two suspects in a Crown Victoria later on Colonial Drive and took them into custody. Officers confiscated a weapon, as well. Chief Anderson believes it was the gun used in the drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made. Police have not commented on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Rounders released a statement via social media indicating the shooting did not involve their patrons or employees.