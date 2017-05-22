»»1 DEAD, 1 IN CUSTODY AFTER SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING IN HOLT

One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said when they arrived on the scene in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue Northeast in Holt, they found 29-year-old Christopher Deon Rhone lying in the driveway.

Rhone was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect, 31-year-old Dominique Maurice Ball, was taken into custody.

Investigators said they determined that Rhone was the ex-boyfriend of Ball’s current girlfriend. Witnesses said the woman was sitting outside when Rhone came to the home, and Ball arrived soon after.

Witnesses said there was an argument between Rhone and the woman, and then Rhone and Ball. During the argument, Ball shot Rhone.

Investigators said the weapon they believe was used in the murder was recovered.

Ball was charged with murder and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $150,000 bond.