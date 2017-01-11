»»1 ARRESTED, 2 STILL ON THE RUN AFTER JAN. 2 SHOOTING

Tuscaloosa Police say one man is under arrest and two more are still wanted after a Jan. 2 shooting.

Weslie Tinker, 20, was arrested Tuesday, and was charged with burglary and robbery.

DeJuan Furr, 20, and Ladarius Stewart, 21, are still wanted in connection with the shooting, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 1300 block of Hargrove Road, near Greensboro Avenue.

When investigators arrived, they learned a 37-year-old man had been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators said they spoke with the victim’s girlfriend, who told investigators two men she didn’t know kicked down the back door of her home and attacked the victim. One of those men shot the victim during the struggle.